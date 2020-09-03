Sandip Ssingh to be summoned by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case, date yet to be decided: Report

CBI will soon quiz Sandip Ssingh's crucial role on 14 and 15 June when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his call data records.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has seen a number of different people associated to the case turn up for CBI interrogation. The central agency which is now on its 14th day of investigation is set to summon Sushant's self proclaimed close friend Sandip Ssingh soon. According to a report in Times Now, CBI sources have revealed that given Sandip Ssingh's crucial role on 14 and 15 June, he will be asked to appear before the CBI to record his statement. However, the date is yet to be decided.

It must be noted that Sandip was snapped on 14 June with Sushant's sister Meetu Singh at Cooper Hospital and was taking care of all the formalities after the late actor's body was taken in for post mortem. Sandip's signature is also on several important documents and he will be quizzed about the same by CBI.

In lengthy and emotional notes, Sandip had revealed on Instagram how he was extremely close to the actor and mourned his loss. However, Sandip's call data records showed a different truth. As reported earlier, Sandip was not in touch with Sushant for the last 10 months before his demise. The late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's family members have also stated that they did not know of Sandip and that he wasn't in touch with Sushant.

Sandip's call details also revealed that he spoke to the ambulance driver on two occasions. Thrice on the day of Sushant's demise, 14 June, and once on 16 June - a day after the actor's funeral. The CBI will question Sandip Ssingh on all these details that have come to the fore since June.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumours

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×