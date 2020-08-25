Sandip Ssingh called ambulance driver on 16 June, no call to Sushant Singh Rajput in last 10 months: Report

Sandip Ssingh's call data records have revealed that he never called his best friend Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 months. Read more details below.

Another major revelation that has propped up in Sushant Singh Rajput's case is about his supposed best friend Sandip Ssingh. On the day of 14 June, a few minutes after news of Sushant's demise had surfaced, the media had spotted Sandip Ssingh taking control of all the requirements at the hospital as well as at home. Sandip's emotional note for his best friend on Instagram had also attracted a lot of eyeballs. Now, Sandip's call data records reveal that he never called Sushant in the last 10 months, reports Times Now.

Not just that, the call records also revealed that Sandip contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant's demise on 16 June. The TN report revealed that a total of four calls were exchanged between the two. While most of them were on 14 June, Sandip called the ambulance driver on 16 June and the phone call lasted for almost two minutes.

When asked if Sandip had called him first on 14 June, the ambulance driver said, "Sandip didn't call me, police did." Sandip is likely to be questioned by the CBI soon as they have already interrogated those who were present at Sushant's house when the actor passed away.

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Sushant’s CA Sandeep Shridhar were called by the CBI. Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic team will submit their findings from Sushant’s postmortem report and viscera report latest by this Friday.

