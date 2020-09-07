Sandip Ssingh clears the air about phone calls to ambulance driver: He called to ask for his money

  1. Home
Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is finally addressing all the claims since SSR’s demise. In a recent interview, Ssingh spoke about his phone call with the ambulance driver post SSR’s passing.
Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friend Sandip Ssingh has been under constant scrutiny as he was the first one present at all the scenes. However, as the probe into the actor's death began, it came to light that there were certain phone calls that took place between Ssingh and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. Not just this, several claims like his gesture of raised eyebrows raised concern for CBI officials. Currently, Ssingh is being interrogated by CBI, and in an exclusive interview with India TV is clarifying his side of the story. During the interview, Sandip said that he was sad about the fact that he has to give a certificate of his friendship. He said that he has struggled a lot in his life but has never seen the worst day when he has to share screenshots of his personal chat with Sushant. 

 

Talking to India TV, Sandip said, "I never thought that I have to give a certificate of my friendship. I have worked a lot for who I am. I have no one in the industry who helped me. My relations in the industry are because of my work. I met Sushant when I was working for Saraswatichandra. I offered him the show as he had recently left the number one show Pavitra Rishta after receiving offers from Bollywood. From there I came to know that we belong to the same place and had the same hobbies and lifestyle."

 

Sandip also addressed claims being made about his phone calls with the ambulance driver after SSR’s body was taken to the hospital. He clarified by saying: “It was the ambulance's duty to call up and ask for their money. Someone from the hospital might have given my number to him who called me up and asked for his payment. It was obvious that I did not ask his sister to clear the due considering the situation. I gave his number to Deepak Sahu who cleared his bill on not 14th but on the 15th and 16th. He was calling for his money which we paid in cash to him a few days later.”

 

