Sandip Ssingh on close friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: People created a drama out of his death

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai, his close friend Sandip Ssingh has expressed his disappointment on how people have reacted to this unfortunate incident.

It’s been days since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and fans are still in disbelief. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, and had reportedly committed suicide. While the cops are investigating the matter, Sushant’s fan army has been struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. In fact, Sushant’s unfortunate demise sparked a new debate on nepotism and there has been a lot of blame game happening on social media. Amid this Sushant’s close friend Sandip Ssingh has once again opened up about the heartbreaking incident and expressed his disappointment about how people reacted to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death.

In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sandip asserted that he is shocked with the fact of how people created drama out Sushant’ demise, something which the late actor never liked. Recalling the day of Sushant’s funeral, Sandip asserted that he had received calls and messages from ‘powerful people’ asking him why they weren’t invited for the funeral. “People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I came home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messaging asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us’. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!” he added.

Sandip further asserted that many people from the industry including Ekta Kapoor did attend the funeral despite the controversy and they didn’t need an invitation for the same. “Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. , Randeep Hooda, all of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need an invitation for a funeral. More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing,” he added.

The filmmaker also urged people not to bother Sushant’s family in this painful situation. He said, “Please understand the pain of his family and leave them alone.” Besides, he also stated while a lot has been said about the late actor’s relationship status, about him losing seven films, his financial statement, these are ‘our assumptions’ and people shouldn’t react on this, instead, wait for the truth to be unveiled and pray for Sushant’s soul.

