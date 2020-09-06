  1. Home
Sandip Ssingh not involved in any police case in Mauritius; Filmmaker shares letter sent by officials

Indian filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is finally addressing the sexual assault claims that have been following him since March. The Sarabjit producer went on Instagram to deny the claims.
Indian filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is clearing the air about his alleged misdemeanour in Mauritius in March. In case you missed it, earlier in April, it was reported that Sandip got embroiled in a sexual assault case in Mauritius on March 29, 2018. Ssingh allegedly assaulted a minor from Switzerland at a hotel. Singh was in Mauritius to scout locations for his next film while the minor boy involved was on a holiday with his family. 

 

According to reports, Sandeep Ssingh befriended the boy who was in the same hotel as him. The two spoke about movies and music while walking on the beach. The two later went to the producer’s room where he reportedly forced the minor into a sexual act. The boy escaped from the room and narrated the episode to his father. The father of the minor reportedly rushed to the reception to look for security but no one was available. 

 

The boy’s father also tried to talk to the hotel staff but they did not help the man out, he alleged. But by then, the producer had left the hotel premises. The incident took place on March 29 between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm in Room 221 at the Beachcomber Family Hotel, Troux aux Biches, Mauritius.

 

Today, Ssingh finally addressed the claims via Instagram and said: “Just want to end the speculation on the planted Mauritius story to degrade my image of a self-made person out of jealousy and put me down. Sharing the letter from the Mauritius Police. There was no such case ever filed. #SandipSsingh”

 

