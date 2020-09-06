Sandip Ssingh reveals he does not know Rhea Chakraborty; Says 'Sushant never consumed drugs in front of me'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh has finally broken his silence and provided certain pieces of evidence on social media. He has also opened up on other related facts during his conversation with a news channel.

Sandip Ssingh has been under the radar right from the beginning for all the obvious reasons. He was among the first ones to witness Sushant Singh Rajput’s corpse on 14th June. The filmmaker has now shared a series of chats with the late actor including a few more clarifications on social media. This includes a letter by Mauritius police that he isn’t involved in any case back there. Ssingh has also shared screenshots of his chats with Sushant between 2016-2018.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with a news channel, he has further mentioned other details in connection with the case. Ssingh initially clarifies that he does not know or has met Rhea Chakraborty. He even claims that he does not have her number. This is the same thing the actress said during her interaction with the news channels. On being asked about her claims regarding the late actor, Ssingh says that the matter is already investigated and things are coming out.

He further goes on to say that Sushant never consumed drugs in front of him and that is evident from their conversations too. Ssingh calls the late actor a ‘creative genius’ and also states that the latter could never be depressed. Citing examples of movies like Sonchiriya, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, he says that Sushant opted for them instead of the commercial ones like Houseful.

Credits :News 18 India

