Sandip Ssingh reveals his thumbs up gesture at Cooper Hospital was meant for a constable who asked for him

Sandip Ssingh has finally come out after weeks of silence and spoken on-air in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged friend Sandip Ssingh has finally come out and spoken to media regarding the case. He has also made some revelations that are sure to raise eyebrows. A few hours back, the filmmaker shared a few screenshots of his conversations with the late actor that indicate that the two of them were good friends. Ssingh in a conversation with a news channel has now revealed the reason behind not being in touch with Sushant after 2018.

The filmmaker states that he was busy making the movie PM Narendra Modi in 2019 because of which he could not contact Sushant. Not only that, but he also claims that the latter himself was busy with movies like Chhichhore and Drive back then. Coming next to the controversial gesture that Ssingh allegedly made at Cooper Hospital on the day of Sushant’s death, he explains the same. According to him, the thumbs up was meant for a constable.

Ssingh explains that he was wearing a mask back then owing to the COVID-19 situation. He claims that one of the police constables asked ‘Who is Sandip?’ Post that, he reportedly gestured towards the latter with a thumbs up. According to Ssingh, the same constable escorted him and Meetu Singh inside the hospital. He has also admitted to having met the latter for the first time on that day.

