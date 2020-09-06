Sandip Ssingh shares personal chats with Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'My silence has broken 20 years of image'

Sandip Ssingh who has remained tight-lipped since the past few weeks has come out in his own defence now. He has shared a few screenshots of his texts with Sushant Singh Rajput on social media.

When one gets talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, among the first names that comes to the mind is the late actor’s supposed friend Sandip Ssingh. Even Sushant’s family reportedly refused to have known Ssingh and so did Rhea Chakraborty. Now, he has shared a few posts on Instagram that are not less than any shocking revelation. His first post consists of screenshots of his texts to Sushant that were exchanged between November 2016 and June 2018.

From what can be figured out in the chats, the two of them shared good bond and often met each other. Talking about the same, Sandip writes, “Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation.” Sandip’s second post is regarding the series of events that happened on 14th June.

Meanwhile, check out his first post below:

While recalling the events from the fateful day, Sssingh says that he was unable to stop himself after hearing the news of Sushant’s demise and rushed to the latter’s residence. He also reveals that he was shocked after getting so see no one else but only Meetu Singh there. He writes, “I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come.” What’s more shocking is that he has also shared the screenshots of his conversation with Meetu Singh.

Check out the next two posts below:

Sandip Ssingh also takes a jibe at Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and writes, “Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, it’s correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement.” Earlier, there were speculations about the filmmaker being involved in some police case of in Mauritius. He has now put an end to the same by sharing a letter sent by the police officials that refute any such claims.

Check it out below:

