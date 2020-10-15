Sandip Ssingh sues news channel for airing defamatory news against him, seeks Rs 200 crore compensation

As per the legal notice, Sandip Ssingh has sought a compensation of Rs 200 crores, an unconditional apology and the removal of all news reports which are defamatory in nature.

Producer and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh has sent a legal notice to a prominent news channel and its editor-in-chief for airing defamatory news reports against him. Sandip Ssingh took to Instagram to share snapshots of the legal notice and captioned it, "It's Payback time @republicworld #Defamation #EnoughIsEnough." Sandip Ssingh was one of the first few people to arrive at Sushant's residence on 14 June and take control of the situation.

The producer also was snapped at Cooper Hospital with the late actor's sister. While initially it was believed that Sandip was an extremely close friend of Sandip, call records by various news channels showed that he was not in touch for the last few months. In his legal notice, Sandip has not only sued Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, he has also mentioned names of people like Sushant's friend Smita Parikh and Surjeet Singh Rathore.

As per the legal notice, Sandip has sought a massive compensation of Rs 200 crores and an unconditional apology. Not just that, he has also demanded the removal of all video footage and written articles which are defamatory in nature.

According to a Bar and Bench report, Sandip has also alleged that a news channel official told him that unless he agrees to "financially benefit the channel", they will continue to air news reports against him. A part of the legal notice read, "Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date. If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences."

Take a look at Sandip Ssingh's post:

ALSO READ: Sandip Ssingh on AIIMS statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Final word will rest with CBI's enquiry report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×