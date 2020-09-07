  1. Home
Sandip Ssingh on those leveling allegations against him: Why didn't they turn up at Sushant's house, hospital?

In a series of Instagram posts, Sandip Ssingh clarified allegations, doubts and rumours that were being floated around. In an interview, he also hit out at those accusing him.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh has finally broken his silence and taken to Instagram to share WhatsApp messages that were shared between the duo. In interviews, Sandip has also recalled the events from the fateful day of 14 June. He said that he was unable to stop himself after hearing the news of Sushant’s demise and rushed to the latter’s residence. 

He wrote, “I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come.” What’s more shocking is that he has also shared the screenshots of his conversation with Meetu Singh. While speaking to ANI, Sandip Ssingh also hit out at those who have leveled allegations against him. 

He said, "All those who have leveled various allegations against me, I want to ask them where were they that day? Why did you'll not reach the hospital, or his house or his funeral.? He added that patience is key and that people should have faith in the CBI and Supreme Court.

In a series of Instagram posts, Sandip Ssingh clarified allegations, doubts and rumours that were being floated around. He said that in his CBI interrogation he told the officials the series of events that took place on 14 and 15 June. Sandip also cleared the air about his thumbs up gesture and said that was for a cop who had called out his name when he first arrived at Cooper Hospital with Meetu Singh.   

