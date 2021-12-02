Sangeet to Reception, all you should know about Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding

Bollywood wedding season is going on in full flow and one of the most anticipated royal weddings is of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. According to a report in ETimes, Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on 9 December at a luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The three-day wedding affair will be held at a heritage property in Chauth Ka Barwara, which is about 35 kilometers from Sawai Madhopur city. Chauth Ka Barwara is famous for the centuries-old Chauth Mata temple on the hilltop.

As a source informed to ETimes, the wedding function will start from December 7 with Sangeet followed up by 8th on Mehendi and wedding on 9th. The reception is said to take place on 10. Reportedly guests are bound to land at the nearest airport in Jaipur whilst people with a chartered flight might land at a helipad in Sawai Madhopur city. Vicky and Katrina are expected to arrive at the wedding venue on 6 December. Reportedly the couple’s close friends and family will stay at the wedding venue, while guests like Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha will stay in a five-star property in Sawai Madhopur.

A dance troupe from Mumbai has reportedly reached the venue and rehearsing Katrina Kaif’s popular dancing numbers. A source told ETimes, “The guests will be given a secret code for entry. They will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones after a certain point so that no pictures or videos are leaked. Drivers ferrying the guests from Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur will be given basic phones and not smartphones so that they don’t click pictures of the guests”.

