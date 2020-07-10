Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 60th birthday by cutting a cake with the paparazzi and salon employees; Watch

Former actor Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 60th birthday with the paparazzi outside a salon in Mumbai yesterday. Take a look

As we speak, the entire nation is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, and in times when social distancing is the need of the hour, everyone is staying home and taking necessary precautions by wearing a mask and using a sanitizer. Now yesterday, former actor Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 60th birthday in a very unusual manner as post a salon session, she was papped celebrating her birthday with the paparazzi and salon staff outside the salon. In the said video, Sangeeta is beaming from ear to ear as she is seen cutting her birthday cake while also practising social distancing and wearing a mask.

In the photo, as soon as Sangeeta stepped outside the salon, she was greeted by the paparazzi waiting outside the salon and while she happily cut the cake, the salon staff was seen singing the birthday song, and cheering for the former actress. In the said video, while Sangeets cuts the cake, we can see the salon employees wearing full PPE kits, while Sangeeta, too, is seen wearing a mask and just before blowing the candles, Sangeeta pulled off her mask.

Also, later, Sangeeta Bijlani shared a video on social media from her birthday celebrations at home where she cut a cake with her father as she wrote, “And my Birthday celebrations begin with my sweet Daddy singing for me...... priceless and precious moments #birthdaycelebrations#blessedbirthday #pricelessmoments #ingratitude…” While this birthday is surely going to be memorable for Sangeeta, last year, Sangeeta celebrated her birthday with actor at his Bandra residence and Mohnish Behl, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were also part of the celebrations. On the work front, Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut with 1988- film Qatil starring Aditya Pancholi and later, she starred in multi-starrer hit film Tridev and also other films such as Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman .

