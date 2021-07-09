Sangeeta Bijlani on maintaining a cordial bond with Salman Khan: Love between your partners never go away

While Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were in a relationship for a long time before the latter married Mohammed Azharuddin, the ex-lovers continue to be great friends.

’s love life has been one of the most intriguing topics of discussion in Bollywood. The superstar is said to have dated some of the leading ladies in Bollywood amid which his relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani grabbed a lot of attention. The two were head over heels in love with each other and were about to get married. However, things didn’t work out and the wedding was called off following which Sangeeta had married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood.

Interestingly, Salman and Sangeeta continue to share cordial terms and the latter is often seen attending events organised by the superstar. Recently, Sangeeta opened up on her equation with Salman to Times of India, “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences”.

Earlier, Salman has also opened up on his marriage with Sangeeta during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. He said, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed”.

Times of India

