Sangram Singh on Payal Rohatgi's arrest: There was no case and all this was done intentionally

Bigg Boss season 2 fame Payal Rohatgi has been hitting the headlines as she was arrested by Bundi Police on December 15 for allegedly defaming Nehru-Gandhi family in her social media post. For the unversed, she was arrested in Bundi after the Rajasthan police picked her up from her residence in Ahmedabad. An FIR was filed against Rohatgi on October 10 under the IT Act in the Sadar police station of Bundi. The complaint was filed by state youth Congress general secretary, Charmesh Sharma. We later learned that she has been released on bail. And now, her fiance Sangram Singh, in an interview with Times of India, opened up on the controversy.

He said how this case was created intentionally. He added that the police left serious cases and issues and got busy with Payal Rohatgi's case. Sangram also stated that he is happy that everyone is supporting Payal and she got bail and said how the decision was not made under any political pressure. Sangram raised a question. He asked how Payal was arrested and how come Kanhaiya Kumar and others are roaming around freely. He stated, "Payal made a video on the information available on the internet and in the books so she was sent behind bars. How is this justified? The book should also be banned. The websites where these information is available should also be shut down. I think we have Freedom of speech in our country then we should be allowed to express our opinions. I don't think it is a crime to make a video on the facts available on the internet or in books."

Sangram, who was also the part of Bigg Boss said that Payal has not committed any crime she just said what many of us think, however, they don't speak about it and he is proud of her to showcase enough courage to open up about it. He added how the case has become a political matter and how the person who had reported about Payal is a blackmailer and he had recently kidnapped himself.

