Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce: What is the difference between 'Khula' and 'Talaq'? Meaning EXPLAINED

Yesterday, the entire globe left stunned after Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his third wedding to the Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricketer took to his social media handle and shared official pictures from his nikaah ceremony. While the separation rumors between Shoaib Malik and his second wife Sania Mirza were already rife for several months, the duo never reacted to the speculations. However, on January 20, 2024, hours after Shoaib confirmed his wedding, Sania Mirza’s father revealed that his daughter opted for ‘khula’ from the cricketer.

According to PTI, Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza reacting to Shoaib’s wedding clarified that his daughter is now divorced. “It was a ‘khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this,” he had said. In this article, we’re going to comprehend how Khula is different from Talaq. Go ahead reading!

What is Khula?

‘Khula’ refers to the right of a Muslim woman that empowers them to unilaterally seek divorce or separation from her husband. It is a right granted to women in Islam that allows them to seek a divorce, meaning thereby the termination of their wedding. It has been designed to safeguard women’s rights that function within the limitations of Islamic law.

Initiated by the wife, the ‘Khula’ process includes a formal divorce request, citing a valid reason such as incompatibility, abuse, or neglect. In the process, there is also the possibility of the woman returning to the 'Mehr' or a financial settlement with her husband as part of the agreement for ending the marriage.

It is also being stated that after the separation, the education and financial support for the children is the responsibility which is carried out by the husband. The children continue to live with their mother until they attain the age of ‘Hizanat’. For sons, it is at the age of seven, while for daughters it is until they reach puberty.

What is Talaq?

However, in the case of Talaq, it is the man who initiates a divorce in the marriage. According to Muslim law, once a man pronounces the term ‘Talaq’, the marriage is immediately called off. Unlike Khula, a husband can initiate Talaq at his own discretion with or without cause, and without the need for a specific procedure. A

After the granting of Talaq, the husband is required to compensate the wife for her dower and any property she has in her possession.

