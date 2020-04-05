Sania Mirza blasts netizens for sharing food videos, Dia Mirza replies saying 'there's no room for judgments'

After Farah Khan, ace tennis player Sania Mirza blasted netizens and asked them to stop sharing cooking videos and photos. Find out why below.

The 21-day lockdown in India has never been witnesses before. From the young to the old, no one person has seen a situation this dire. And while people are locked inside the four walls of their homes, everyone is dealing with the situation on their own terms. While many are motivating others to work out and stay fit, others are inspiring people to pick up a new skill. One thing is for sure that people across India are cooking more than ever and experimenting in the kitchen. However, ace tennis player Sania Mirza blasted netizens on Saturday and asked them to stop sharing cooking videos and photos.

Sania wrote, "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky." Earlier, Sania's bestie Farah Khan had voiced her opinion against celebs constantly trying to share their workout routines saying that there are bigger problems that India is facing currently.

Dia Mirza echoed similar sentiments to that of Sania's and replied saying, "Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way."

Check out their tweets below:

Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way https://t.co/vc4qn0UzCl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

Apart from Farah and Sania, Diljit Dosanjh too had voiced his concern over such videos and pictures.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More