Sania Mirza celebrates her birthday with Farah Khan, Ananya Birla and others sans Shoaib Malik; SEE GLIMPSES

Popular Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old today. To celebrate her special day in style, she is having a blast with popular filmmaker Farah Khan and popular singer Ananya Birla among others at the moment. While Mirza has been spotted happily celebrating her special day, we have noticed the absence of her husband Shoaib Malik from the celebrations. Well, if rumour mongers are to be believed, the couple is reportedly headed for a divorce. Let us have a look at the details here.

Farah Khan’s special birthday wish for Sania Mirza is all about love Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for many years now and they two never leave a moment to exude friendship goals. They even appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan together in 2017. In a recent development, Farah took to Instagram and shared a post showing inside visuals of Sania Mirza’s birthday bash. The filmmaker captioned her post by saying, “Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always, see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla.” Ananya Birla, who is a popular singing sensation in India, also shared glimpses of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle. The bash is taking place in Dubai. Do have a look!