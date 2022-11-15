Sania Mirza celebrates her birthday with Farah Khan, Ananya Birla and others sans Shoaib Malik; SEE GLIMPSES
Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned a year older today. However, what caught our attention was the absence of Shoaib Malik from his wife’s birthday party. Is all well between the two?
Popular Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old today. To celebrate her special day in style, she is having a blast with popular filmmaker Farah Khan and popular singer Ananya Birla among others at the moment. While Mirza has been spotted happily celebrating her special day, we have noticed the absence of her husband Shoaib Malik from the celebrations. Well, if rumour mongers are to be believed, the couple is reportedly headed for a divorce.
Let us have a look at the details here.
Farah Khan’s special birthday wish for Sania Mirza is all about love
Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for many years now and they two never leave a moment to exude friendship goals. They even appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan together in 2017.
In a recent development, Farah took to Instagram and shared a post showing inside visuals of Sania Mirza’s birthday bash. The filmmaker captioned her post by saying, “Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always, see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla.”
Ananya Birla, who is a popular singing sensation in India, also shared glimpses of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle. The bash is taking place in Dubai. Do have a look!
Is all not well between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza?
Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married each other back in 2010. On October 30, 2018, the couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik into their lives. However, news reports nowadays claim that all is not well between the two and the couple is now headed for a divorce. Though Sania and Shoaib have not commented on the development yet, only time will tell where the truth lies.
