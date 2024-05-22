Sania Mirza chooses 'to be happy' as she shares special nameplate for her house with son Izhaan; see PICS

Sania Mirza has made India proud at multiple national and international events. The former professional tennis player is also a close friend to many B-town biggies and a mother to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik with ex-husband Shoaib Malik.

A while ago, she gave a peek into her happy life with her little boy and her best friends. Read on!

Sania Mirza showcases strong selfie skills in new post

Amid a busy work schedule, Sania Mirza is making sure to spend some time with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and unwind with her besties too. A while ago, she shared a photo gallery consisting of all the wonderful memories she made in the past days.

The photo dump opened with a nameplate with her and her son’s name on it. She also dropped multiple selfies of herself and Izhaan. In one picture, there’s a coffee cup that reads, ‘Choose to be happy’ while another says, ‘Fueled by caffeine and sarcasm.’ Don’t miss how cute her boy looks in that new haircut.

Take a look:

Soon after, her friend and actress Sagarika Ghatge Khan went to the comments section and showered red hearts on those wholesome images. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed

Earlier this year, news about Sania and Shoaib’s alleged divorce spread like wildfire. Soon after, in January 2024, the Pakistani cricketer took to social media and announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed. He posted a picture of them in wedding attire on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs.”

Following the news of the marriage, Sania's sister Anam Mirza posted on Instagram and confirmed Sania and Shoaib's divorce. She wrote, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Anam added, “During this delicate time in her life, we prefer not to engage in any guesswork and to honor her request for privacy.”

Sania Mirza will soon make an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sania Mirza gives peek at her appearance on show in recent social media post