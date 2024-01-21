Sania Mirza gets support from Pakistani social media users post Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed wedding

The world got a shocker after Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik posted pictures from his marriage with actress Sana Javed on social media. This came after Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on marriage and divorce online. Now, the Pakistani social media users have come in support of the former Indian professional tennis player. Read on to know the buzz!

Pakistani social media users support Sania Mirza after Shoaib Malik’s wedding with Sana Javed

On January 20th, Shoaib Malik took to social media and announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sharing pictures in their wedding ensemble, he wrote, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.” Soon after, the world started reacting to the big news. Microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) is currently flooded with people showering support for Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza with whom Shoaib had been married earlier.

A user wrote, “Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him?,” while another shared, “I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him. What happened was good.” A third user penned, “Sania Mirza fought the entire nation and faced hate for many years just to marry this clown.” Another one opined, “Sania Mirza congratulating Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage and takes "khula". It breaks my heart.”

One more user penned, "A six Grand Slams winner including the Wimbledon. She's inspired an entire generation to play sport and take up tennis in India. A marriage or a breaking of it is definitely not her claim to fame."

Take a look at the posts:

More about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage

Sania Mirza fought with the world and married Shoaib Malik in her hometown Hyderabad, back in 2010 as per traditional ceremony followed by another ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Years later, they were blessed with a son named Izhaan in 2018. The Pakistani cricketer also had “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” written on his Instagram bio.

However, when he removed it, people started speculating about trouble in paradise. This was Shoaib's second marriage. He was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui whom he divorced in 2010, and later tied the knot with Sania.

