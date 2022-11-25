Sania Mirza shares another cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Rumours about the turbulent marriage of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik have created a stir on social media. While neither Sania, nor Shoaib has commented on this matter yet, rumours about their separation surfaced a few days ago. Sania Mirza’s cryptic social media posts about ‘broken hearts’ and ‘moments’ that get her through the ‘hardest days’ had left fans concerned. Now, Sania Mirza has shared yet another cryptic post on Instagram.

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram story to share an emotional poem about loving yourself and learning to give yourself a break when ‘heart is at its heaviest’. “You are human, made of light and dark. love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest,” read the post shared by Sania.

Shoaib Malik’s post for Sania Mirza on her birthday

A few days ago, Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday, and Shoaib Malik penned a heartfelt post for her. “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…” he wrote. It was also recently announced that Sania and Shoaib will appear together on a reality show named The Mirza Malik Show. The show's announcement has left the fans confused.

Meanwhile, a friend of Shoaib, who was part of his management team in Pakistan, told Inside Sport, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Sania Mirza’s earlier cryptic posts

A few weeks ago, Sania Mirza had shared a post on her Instagram story that read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah.” She also posted a picture with her son Izhaan, and the caption of the post read, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.''

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.