Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amidst divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik: Where Do Broken Hearts Go

The former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are all over the news. They got married in April 2010 in a star-studded wedding and are parents to one boy. And now, it has been reported that they are facing a rough patch in their marriage. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Sania’s latest Instagram posts have hinted at the trouble in their paradise. Recently, she shared a cryptic post that left her fans and well-wishers in doubt.

Sania’s post:

The tennis player shared on her Instagram stories, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". Other media sites including Pakistani mentioned that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania during one of his TV shows. It has been also reported that the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time now. Rumours are abuzz that the couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan.