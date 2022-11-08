Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amidst divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik: Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and are parents to a son.
The former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are all over the news. They got married in April 2010 in a star-studded wedding and are parents to one boy. And now, it has been reported that they are facing a rough patch in their marriage. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Sania’s latest Instagram posts have hinted at the trouble in their paradise. Recently, she shared a cryptic post that left her fans and well-wishers in doubt.
Sania’s post:
The tennis player shared on her Instagram stories, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". Other media sites including Pakistani mentioned that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania during one of his TV shows. It has been also reported that the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time now. Rumours are abuzz that the couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan.
This is not the first post shared by Sania Mirza. A few days back, she shared a picture with her son and captioned it saying, "The moments that get me through the hardest days.''
Take a look at the post here:
They recently celebrated the birthday of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday in Dubai. Pictures were shared by Shoaib Malik on his handle and wrote, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you.”
