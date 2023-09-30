Sania Mirza shares SNEAK PEEK into Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding's personalized 'handkerchief'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dreamy wedding pictures have taken over social media. They tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and fans finally got a sneak peek into the wedding of the year as the couple finally dropped pictures and a video from their wedding. The Ragneeti wedding was attended by several politicians, as well as celebs such as Sania Mirza, her sister Anam Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and his wife Geeta Basra. Now, Sania Mirza has shared pictures of herself from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding. She also shared a glimpse of the message that was attached to the handkerchief given to guests.

On Saturday, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her special moments from this month. “September dump,” she wrote while posting the pictures. She shared a mirror selfie with her sister Anam, at the hotel in Udaipur. Sania is seen wearing a pastel green printed kurta set, while Anam donned a green floral printed dress. In another picture, Sania Mirza is seen holding a paper hand fan, and a pink mug with flowers in it. The picture also shows a white handkerchief, attached with a personalized message for guests. The lovely message read, “Should our wedding cause you to shed a tear Use this handkerchief to make it disappear.”

In another picture, Sania and Anam Mirza are seated in a boat as they returned post attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. Check out the lovely pictures below.

Meanwhile, Parineeti specially recorded a song ‘O Piya’ for her hubby Raghav Chadha. She unveiled the song yesterday along with the wedding video, and wrote, “To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Raghav also shared the video, and wrote, “I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you, Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side.”

