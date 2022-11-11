Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik officially divorced? Close friend has THIS to say

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik have been hitting the headlines recently after rumours about their separation surfaced on the Internet. The two tied the knot in April 2010, and the couple are parents to a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. If rumours are to be believed, the couple is facing a rough patch in their marriage. While neither of them has confirmed this, Sania’s cryptic posts about ‘broken hearts’ and going through a tough time have been garnering a lot of attention. Now, a report on the Internet claims that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are officially divorced.

Amid all these rumours, a friend of Shoaib ’s, who was part of his management team in Pakistan, has reportedly confirmed their split, and has claimed that the couple are officially divorced. According to a news report by Inside Sport, the source revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.” However, there is no confirmation regarding the same from either Sania or Shoaib.

Sania Mirza’s cryptic posts

Recently, Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories that led fans to wonder if everything is okay between the couple. “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah,” read her Instagram story. Meanwhile, a few days back, she shared a picture with her son Izhaan, and wrote a caption that read, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.''

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s wedding

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married on April 12, 2010, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs, and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.