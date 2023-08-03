Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumors reignite after latter alters Instagram bio

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik were in the news when rumors about their separation surfaced on the internet a while ago. Neither Shoaib nor Sania had addressed these reports but Sania’s cryptic posts from November last year had added onto the speculations. Now, rumors of their turbulent marriage have hit the headlines again when the former cricket captain altered his Instagram bio.

Shoaib Malik sparks divorce rumors with Sania Mirza after altering his Instagram bio

Fans of Shoaib and Sania have made an observation that all is not well between the couple. They deduced this when they noticed an important change in the cricketer’s bio on his Instagram account. In his previous bio, it was mentioned, “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar.” However, Shoaib seems to have removed it as the bio now only reads, “Father to One True Blessing,” along with other details. Now, the fans are worried that the couple could be headed for a divorce. Have a look:

More about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad, India on 12th April, 2010. They also had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child Izhaan in 2018. They have been one of the most loved couples in town.

The rumors of their split started in November 2022 when several sources claimed that Shoaib and Sania had been living separately after settling legal matters and were co-parenting their son. Some social media posts of Sania had also suggested that the couple was going through a rough patch in their marriage. However, they remained tight-lipped about all the speculations and went on to host a show together which quietened everyone. It aired on a Pakistani OTT platform and was called The Mirza and Malik Show.

Rumors of an alleged link-up between Shoaib and Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar had emerged after they worked together in a magazine photoshoot. However, Ayesha had dismissed those reports and clarified that she would never be attracted to a married man. She had stated, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying."

