Sania Mirza to ‘embark on her sacred journey’ to Hajj; hopes to come back with ‘humble heart’, ‘stronger imaan’

Sania Mirza is all set to take a flight to Saudi Arabia and embark on her holy pilgrimage to Hajj soon. The former tennis player took to her social media and announced that she has been ‘blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey’ as she will soon be in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Sania Mirza announces her Hajj visit

In a long note shared on her Instagram, Sania Mirza shared, “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.” Calling this a chance to seek redemption and spiritual renewal, Sania admitted that her heart was filled with gratitude. She hopes that Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

Mirza further quoted, “I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan.”

When Sania Mirza performed Umraah

Last year right after her retirement from tennis, Sania performed Umrah with her close ones. She shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram which featured her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, sister Anam Mirza, brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin, and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. She had written alongside, “Alhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers.”

What is the difference between Hajj and Umrah?

For the unversed, while Hajj is Fardh (obligatory) for every Muslim, Umrah is a Sunnah. In a simpler way, Hajj which is also known as the Fifth Pillar of Islam is a longer and more ritualized journey that is done only during a certain time of year. On the other hand, Umrah is a shorter pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year.

On the work front, Sania Mirza's 20-year-long career concluded on February 21, 2023, when she played her last match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships. She however continues to make a media presence and was most recently seen on the latest episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show.

