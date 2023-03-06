Farah Khan makes Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal dance to Oo Antava- VIRAL VIDEO

On March 5, 2023, six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye as she played the farewell match at Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad. The Indian tennis legend hosted a farewell bash last night which was graced by a number of celebrities and famous personalities such as Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, Namrata Shirodkar, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and many others. At the bash, Sania’s BFF Farah Khan made Sania Mirza, Yuvraj, Irfan, and Saina groove to Pushpa chartbuster song Oo Antava, and the video is going viral on Instagram. Farah also posted a picture as she chilled with Sania after her retirement.

Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal dance to Oo Antava with Farah Khan

Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram account to share a video from Sania Mirza’s farewell bash, and it shows Farah Khan on stage with Saina Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Saina. Farah is seen teaching them the dance moves of Oo Antava, while they followed her instructions, and aced the moves. Neha Dhupia also shared the video of them dancing to Oo Antava and wrote, “Nicely done.” Farah re-shared the video, and wrote, “When u get to make sportspeople dance,” along with a laughing emoji. Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in a black gown, while Farah Khan opted for a red-and-black outfit for the event. Saina Nehwal dazzled in a pink sequinned dress, while Yuvraj and Irfan looked dapper in black and grey outfits. Check out the video, as well as Farah Khan’s Instagram story below.

Sania Mirza chills with her bestie Farah Khan after retirement

Farah Khan also took to her Instagram account to share a picture in which she and Sania Mirza are seen lying on the bed, holding hands. Farah is seen in a metallic top with black pants, while Sania is seen lounging in a black t-shirt and light grey track pants. “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu,” wrote Farah.

Huma Qureshi also posted pictures of Sania Mirza from the farewell bash, and called her an ‘inspiration’ to a whole generation of youngsters.

