Sania Mirza’s sister Anam reacts after Shoaib Malika announces wedding with Sana Javed; confirms their divorce in note

It was only yesterday that Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The former cricketer took to his social media handle on January 20, 2024, and shared official wedding pictures. The sudden announcement left everyone surprised as the wedding announcement came amidst his separation rumors from his second wife and Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. Hours later, Sania Mirza’s father confirmed that his daughter got divorced through ‘khula’. Now, the former tennis player’s sister Anam Mirza also broke her silence and dropped a post requesting fans to respect Sania’s privacy.

Sania Mirza's sister shares an official statement after Shoaib Malik's third wedding

Today, on January 21, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared an official note confirming the player’s divorce on her sister and family’s behalf. The statement on the post reads, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the post further added.

Take a look:

Sania Mirza's father confirmed Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce

It is worth mentioning that hours after the news of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed stirred the internet, Sania Mirza’s father while speaking to PTI confirmed that the former tennis player got divorced through ‘khula’. A source was claimed to be sharing that it was Sania Mirza who had filed for the separation. “It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," a source was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's third wedding announcement

For the unversed, on January 20, 2024 former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to his social media and announced his third wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The collage featured the newlyweds in their respective wedding ensembles, beaming wide smiles for the camera.

The former cricketer wrote in the caption, “Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs"

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in 2010 in Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2018, and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani pens birthday note for rumored ex beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna; Jackie Shroff-Ayesha wish daughter