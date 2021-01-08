Sanjana Sanghi on actors inspiring her: I have always looked up to Anushka; Consider Ranbir as perfect artist

In a recent interview, Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has opened up about her inspiration. She said that she always looks up to Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her acting debut as a leading actor in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, is currently shooting for her second film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Before Dil Bechar, she also essayed the role of Nargis Fakhri’s sister Mandy in Rockstar, which released in 2011, and she was also seen as the younger version of Mita in late Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium in 2017. Recently, while speaking with Bombay Times, the young actress has talked about which actors inspire her the most.

Talking about the same, she said, “I am an interview junkie. I love watching interviews and thinking about how and why someone must have said something.” Sanjana further said that one of the actresses who she has closely followed is . She has always looked up to her. “She does what she thinks is right for her, even in the way she handles her production company. She is inspiring in a big way, stated the actress.

The young actor further explained that she is from Delhi and thus, she knows what it is to play a Dilliwali. “Anushka captured those nuances well in the film, Band Baaja Baaraat,” she added. Not once did she feel that Anushka is not from Delhi and that the PK actor has spent most of her growing up years in Bengaluru. Sanjana then confessed that she kept a track of everything Anushka did after Band Baaja Baaraat.

The actress also said that apart from Anushka, she considers the perfect artist as he is the first actor she had worked with. She looks up to him as she has learned a lot from him. “To me, he, in a way, defines what an artist is,” she shared. Sanjana also said that she loves Ranbir’s character Jordan in Rockstar. She stated that it was a mystical experience for her to see Ranbir transform into this character. “I have seen the magic unfolding in front of my eyes,” Sanjana concluded.

