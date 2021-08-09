Sanjana Sanghi & Aditya Roy Kapur gear up for the next schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’; PIC inside

Ever since the first look of Om: The Battle Within has been revealed, fans cannot keep their calm and are eagerly waiting for this movie. According to earlier reports in Times Of India, Aditya and Sanjana were going to begin the new schedule of their film in Russia. A bubble would be created for the team so that they can safely complete the shoot. Well, the recent picture of the two posted by the actress on her Instagram suggests that they have already left for the next leg of the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana Sanghi posted a picture of her and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur from what appears to be an airport. Both are all masked up and are maintaining social distancing as they are seated on chairs at a distance. Sanjana and Aditya look at each other in the picture and sport comfy casual attire. Sanjana wore ripped jeans and paired it with the same colour denim jacket over a white tee. Aditya, on the other hand, wore a grey coloured tee and paired it with loose tracks. Sharing the picture, the Dil Bechara actress wrote, “Onto our next leg & laughs that were missed.”

Take a look:

Recently both Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as they were going out of town to continue the further schedule of the venture.

Talking about Aditya’s last venture, Malang, it was directed by Mohit Suri and was a success at the box office. The film also starred , Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the leading parts. In his recently announced forthcoming film, Aditya will be portraying a double role for the first time. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’.

