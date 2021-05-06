Sanjana Sanghi calls COVID 19 vaccination 'tiny rays of hope' as she gets it; Radhika Madan receives first jab

Amid the spike in COVID 19 cases, the vaccination has been opened for all above the age of 18. Bollywood stars Radhika Madan, Sanjana Sanghi received the first jab recently and urged others to get their registration for it as well.

Over the past few weeks, India has been battling COVID 19 second wave and while several countries have been pouring in help, the Government too has amped up the vaccination drive. Since anyone above the age of 18 can get a vaccination, celebs too have been getting the jab and speaking of this, recently, Sanjana Sanghi recently joined her sibling in getting her COVID 19 vaccine. Not just the Dil Bechara star, the Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan also took the first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine and shared a photo.

While Sanjana took the jab with her sibling and shared a photo on social media, Radhika went alone to the vaccination centre for the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Both stars urged everyone to take the vaccine. Sharing the photo with her sibling, Sanjana called the vaccine 'tiny rays of hope & sunshine in dark times.' On the other hand, Radhika shared a photo of herself getting the shot. With it, she urged all to take all COVID 19 precautions at the vaccination centres as well.

Take a look at Sanjana and Radhika's posts:

Radhika shared the photo and wrote, "One step at a time #vaccinated I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot and please take full precautions at the vaccination centers. Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated.

#FightCorona #Covid19India."

Meanwhile, several stars in Bollywood have taken the jab including , , , Neena Gupta and others. Many stars even took to social media handles ahead of May 1 to urge everyone to get their vaccine registrations done. Amid the COVID 19 surge, Bollywood stars too are doing their bit in raising awareness about vaccination.

