Sanjana Sanghi calls Katrina Kaif torchbearer of action films: Few women have done full-fledged action parts

Sanjana Sanghi has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs of late post her performance in Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach Om. The actress was in an action avatar in the film and it was her first attempt at the action genre. Recently, the Dil Bechara actress got candid about her preparation for the movie and called Katrina Kaif her role model for action films in India. In her recent interaction with India Today, Sanjana heaped praises on the actress and said that there have been only a few actresses who have done full-fledged action roles.

Talking about it, Sanjana said, “When I was building and working on Kavya's character I tried to see which women in Hindi cinema have done this before. Unfortunately, the reference points are fewer because very few women have done full-fledged action parts. But of course, Katrina Kaif has really been the torchbearer when it comes to action. So in our industry, it would be her”. She also emphasised that it was because of actresses like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan that the writing of female characters has gone a notch higher and the actresses are also considered as bankable stars.

Talking about Rashtra Kavach OM, the Kapil Verma directorial marks Sanjana’s first collaboration with Aditya. The movie also featured Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya in key roles. As of now, Sanjana is busy shooting for Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production Dhak Dhak which also stars Dia Mira, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, it is an adventure film and the ladies have been sharing intriguing glimpses of the shooting on social media.

