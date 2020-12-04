Sanjana Sanghi ‘can’t stop smiling’ as she Tops IMDb List of Breakout Stars 2020: It is beyond surreal

Sanjana Sanghi has secured the first position in the 2020 IMDb List of 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Series on OTT. Check out the full list below.

The gorgeous Sanjana Sanghi is surely on cloud nine as she has topped this year’s IMDb List of 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Series on OTT. For the unversed, the IMDb has recently unveiled the 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian streaming films and web series. To note, for the first time, IMDb put out a list recognizing stars who had a breakout on OTT platforms and films in India. And, the Dil Bechara star has ranked number one on the list.

Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness for the same and said the feeling is beyond surreal. She dedicated the award to her audience, saying it belongs to them first. While expressing her gratitude to everyone, she wrote, “Can’t smile any wider, and can’t stop smiling either!@imdb @imdbpro : THANKYOU for this immense honour . Being declared as your No 1 Breakout Star of the Year is beyond surreal. To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. YOU made it all happen!"

Her post further read, "So grateful for all the the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself. All of your ceaseless love makes me want to tell stories forever, work even harder and be better everyday."

Check out Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post:

Apart from Sanjana, actors like Jaideep Ahlawat of Pataal Lok, Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992 and Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul also found a spot on the list among others.

Check out the top 10 actors who featured on the list below:

Sanjana Sanghi

Isha Talwar

Harshita Gaur

Swastika Mukherjee

Aahana Kumra

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Tripti Dimri

Jaideep Ahlawat

Nithya Menen

Niharika Lyra Dutt

The list is reportedly determined using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi begin their next action thriller Om: The Battle Within; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Share your comment ×