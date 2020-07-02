Sanjana Sanghi clears air about cryptic post on leaving Mumbai; Says ‘Didn’t mean any kind of bidding adieu’

A day after it was reported that Sanjana Sanghi has left Mumbai forever, the newcomer has rubbished the news and clarified that there is nothing to worry about.

Sanjana Sanghi, who is set to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, raised a lot of eyebrows after she made a cryptic post about leaving Mumbai lately. The actress had shared a picture of herself from Mumbai airport and mentioned that she is leaving Mumbai. In fact, her caption left the fans anxious as it dropped hints about Sanjana leaving Mumbai maybe forever. Needless to say, this did make a lot of heads turn and her fans were quite disappointed.

However, the newcomer has now clarified the reports about her bidding adieu to Mumbai and revealed that she isn’t leaving the city and that there is nothing to worry about. Sanjana wrote, “Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gay meri previous story se. Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean any king of “bidding adieu” forever – not to Mumbai, not to anything else! I’ve been back home in Delhi since February, throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said “jaldi ya shayad nahi” – we’ll al be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about.”

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s recent post:

Meanwhile, the newcomer was also interrogated by the Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case lately. She was quizzed if there was any tiff between her and the late actor during the shooting of Dil Bechara to which Sanjana denied.

Credits :Instagram

