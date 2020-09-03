Sanjana Sanghi dedicates 24th birthday to her ‘incredible Nani’ as she shares glimpses from the celebration

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Yesterday, Sanjana Sanghi celebrated her 24th birthday, and from family, friends, co-stars and fans, this Dil Bechara actress was flooded with a lot of wishes and messages. And finally, after celebrating her birthday with her family amid quarantine, today, Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to pen a heartfelt thank you note for her fans. Sharing photos from her celebrations wherein Sanjana is seen holding a balloon and cutting cakes, Sanjana dedicated her birthday to her late Nani. Alongside a series of photos, Sanjana wrote, “I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani’s memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me.”

Moving on, Sanjana recalled how while growing up, she understood her Nani and her ways of living as she wrote, “As I’m growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love.” And Sanjana ends the note by wishing Kizie Basu a very happy birthday as she wrote, “Also! Happy birthday to Kizie Basu!! Even through the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do! ….”

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sanjana has been in the news for taking her own time to clarify the Me Too allegations that were levelled against Sushant and when Team raised questions against Sanjana Sanghi regarding harassment rumours which were levelled against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, Sanjana reacted to Kangana’s remark as she said that nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not. “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” shared Sanjana.

