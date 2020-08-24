Sanjana Sanghi on Dil Bechara success: Fans gave Sushant Singh Rajput the tribute he deserves
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of the year. While his massive fan army has been struggling to come in terms with his demise, watching him hitting the screen for one last time with Dil Bechara was an even more heartbreaking. Undoubtedly, it was difficult to bid adieu to an epitome of talent. Interestingly, while Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, marked Sushant’s last stint in front of the camera, the audience showered it with immense love and made it a huge success.
And as Sanjana continues to mourn the demise of her first co-star, she is also overwhelmed with the response for Dil Bechara. Talking about the same, the newcomer told Hindustan Times that fans have given a well deserved tribute to Sushant with the success of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. In fact, she even stated that the success of Dil Bechara has been the only balm during these difficult times. “I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things,” Sanjana added.
She also recalled her experience of working with Sushant and called him a humble and generous person. She even emphasised that she had found a true friend in the late actor. “We really needed to be in touch with each other and our craft. It was yin and yang kind of situation. I depended on him a lot and vice versa, there was a lot of perspectives he drew from me. We would typically think a debutante would entirely depend on a senior actor, he was so humble and generous with his love and advice, he wanted it in equal amounts. I found a friend and partner through and through,” Sanjana was quoted saying.
For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, the Supreme Court recently transferred the case to CBI who has begun its probe in the matter.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
So why did this actress take her own sweet time to respond to the #Metoo allegations against SSR? Or was it a means to garner the extra mileage at the cost of his reputation? This seems so hypocritical now!
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
I agree dil bechara is not his best movie and only got attention because of his unfortunate death...Sushant was a great actor but he. did better with certain directors and the right env...Kai po che, Sonchirya and Dhoni are best! I don't understand why Sanjana is milking his death over and over..
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Celebrate it Bollywood. This your last hit. I am banning all Hindi content from no on. If it was one nepo production or acting crew, I am not watching. Which means all content. Also, Sanjana Sanghi is an opportunist who tortured Sushant in life by withholding his innocence from the metoo accusation, then said she doesn’t feel the need to provide explanations. This is will be her one hit wonder. And I am not a BJP person, I am a liberal. Pv post this.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Sanjana Singh we didnt notice you for sure
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
SSR is awesome
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
SSR is great!!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
actually no grudge against sushant but i think if ssr were alive , the film wouldn't get so much appreciation . But yeah for sushant we will get justice. i downloaded hotstar in five devices and watched the movie 5 times . : ) true, we can do anything for our dearest ssr, he may not be alive physically but his smile will always reside in my heart