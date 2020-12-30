Sanjana Sanghi drops BTS picture with Aditya Roy Kapur as she wraps up first schedule of Om: The Battle Within

Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur have collaborated for the first time for Om: The Battle Within. The Dil Bechara star recently took to her social media handle to announce she has wrapped up its first schedule.

Sanjana Sanghi, who got instant recognition with her stint in Dil Bechara, has teamed up with handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur for the upcoming film titled Om: The Battle Within. To note, it will be the first time when both the actors will be seen together on the silver screen. Ever since the film has announced, needless to say, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen. Now, Sanjana has taken to her social media handles to give an update about the film and announced that she has wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming movie.

While announcing the same, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a behind the scene picture with her co-star Aditya. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “As 2020 wraps, so does our most precious & invigorating December schedule. Grateful. #OmTheBattleWithin.” In the picture, the stunning actress can be seen grinning ear to ear with the Malang star as they both pose for the picture. Both the actors can be seen in their rugged looks in the photo. Needless to say, Aditya and Sanjana look adorable together in the still.

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Om: The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of director Tinu Verma's son Kapil. Backed by Ahmed Khan and Zee Studio, the film is likely to complete in by March 2021. The film was announced on the occasion of Aditya’s 35th birthday.

Earlier, the Aashiqui 2 star had announced filming the film on his Instagram handle with a picture of the clapboard. He had written, “And the journey begins!! OM , my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021 #ShootBegins.”

