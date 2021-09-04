Sanjana Sanghi enjoys beachy birthday in Maldives, raises toast to being ‘limitless, peaceful & calm’

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi turned a year older on Friday, September 2. The actor jetted off to Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday and going by her latest Instagram post, it appears that Sanjana is having the time of her life. She recently shared a slew of stunning bikini photos that have set the temperature soaring. Along with it, the feature of yummy meals in her photos, have only resulted in blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans. As we know that travelling during COVID-19 pandemic is risky and at such a time, Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post seems nothing less than a visual delight.

While sharing the photographs, the actress went on to thank her fans and expressed that 25 years of her life has been a joyful ride for her. She said, “That’s the hope entering 25: for it to be limitless, peaceful & calm.Thank you, from the bottom most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor.”

Sanjana Sanghi continued, “I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it’s been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose. Now, diving back into that ocean - and it’s brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm.”

Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. She is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming action-thriller film, Om: The Battle Within. Besides her, the film features Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film is scheduled for a mid 2021 release.

