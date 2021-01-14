Sanjana Sanghi & Guru Randhawa’s soulful track ‘Mehendi Wale Haath’ is here to tug at your heartstrings; WATCH

The melodious tune of Guru Randhawa’s latest song ‘Mehendi Wale Haath’ featuring Sanjana Sanghi will be loved by the audiences.

After releasing the teaser, Guru Randhawa has finally dropped his latest track ‘Mehendi Wale Haath’ today. The video of the song featuring Guru Randhawa and Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi has been directed by Arvind Khaira. It has been released under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Guru Randhawa has lent his vocal for the song, while the music has been given by Sachet-Parampara and the lyrics have been written by Sayeed Qadri. It is a soulful romantic track which is going to tug at your heartstrings in no time.

Guru and Sanjana took to their social media handles to announce that the song is out now and their fans can enjoy the same. Sanjana, who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s starrer Dil Bechara, shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Here’s presenting a musical lovestory that celebrates promises, hope and sacrifices of our brave soldiers & their families. #MehendiWaaleHaath is OUT NOW! @gururandhawa.” Well, the popular singer has dedicated the song to our brave soldiers.

The love ballad portrays the life of an army man. The video starts with Guru asking for leaves as he wants to visit his village, but his request gets disapproved. While on the other hand, Sanjana (Guru’s ladylove) waits for him to come back. Guru goes for another mission as a part of the armed force and thinks of their good old days and mehendi ceremony. Sanjana continues to wait for him but later, gets married to someone else.

Check out the full video of the song here:

