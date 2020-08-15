  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi joins #GlobalPrayersForSSR by sharing video when she enjoyed piggyback ride on Sushant Singh

Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to lend her support towards the global campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput demanding a CBI probe in his death case.
16742 reads Mumbai
Sanjana Sanghi joins #GlobalPrayersForSSR by sharing video when she enjoyed piggyback ride on Sushant Singh Sanjana Sanghi joins #GlobalPrayersForSSR by sharing video when she enjoyed piggyback ride on Sushant Singh

As we speak, the global campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput seeking a CBI investigation is trending on all social media platforms as his family, friends and Bollywood stars have voiced their support towards #CBIForSSR. From Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Daisy Shah, Mouni Roy and others have come together to extend their support towards the movement and in the latest, we have Sanjana Sanghi, who shared screen space with Sushant in Dil Bechara, who took to social media to voice her support towards a CBI investigation in the death of the late actor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sanjana Sanghi shared a BTS video from the sets of Dil Bechara wherein Sanjana aka Kizzie is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Sushant Singh Rajput’s back and alongside the video, Sanjana wrote, “10 am your local timeA August-15 2020 #GlobalPrayersForSSR..” Yesterday, Sanjana shared Shweta Singh Kirti’s social media post as she voiced her support towards Sushant’s family as she, too, demanded a closure for the death case of the late actor.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant's swansong Dil Bechara, the film premiered on OTT platform on July 24 and the film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Sanjana Sanghi seeks justice in his case This ordeal has been tough

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Rhea who is acting as per the directives of ruling politicians and film personalities finally has to not only get punishment and she will be the free food and street dog fur everyone both in film and politics l field instead to avoid as ll this let her accept her fault and give bk as ll the money to sushsnt family and better stay in the prison till her lufetime

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement