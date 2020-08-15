Sanjana Sanghi joins #GlobalPrayersForSSR by sharing video when she enjoyed piggyback ride on Sushant Singh

Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to lend her support towards the global campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput demanding a CBI probe in his death case.

As we speak, the global campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput seeking a CBI investigation is trending on all social media platforms as his family, friends and Bollywood stars have voiced their support towards #CBIForSSR. From , Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Daisy Shah, and others have come together to extend their support towards the movement and in the latest, we have Sanjana Sanghi, who shared screen space with Sushant in Dil Bechara, who took to social media to voice her support towards a CBI investigation in the death of the late actor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sanjana Sanghi shared a BTS video from the sets of Dil Bechara wherein Sanjana aka Kizzie is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Sushant Singh Rajput’s back and alongside the video, Sanjana wrote, “10 am your local timeA August-15 2020 #GlobalPrayersForSSR..” Yesterday, Sanjana shared Shweta Singh Kirti’s social media post as she voiced her support towards Sushant’s family as she, too, demanded a closure for the death case of the late actor.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant's swansong Dil Bechara, the film premiered on OTT platform on July 24 and the film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

