Sanjana Sanghi REACTS to Amitabh Bachchan's KBC question on Sushant Singh Rajput & her film Dil Bechara

Almost two weeks ago we told you that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara was one of the first few questions that were asked on Amitabh Bachchan's news season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The much-loved host had played a song from the film and had asked, "Which actress made her debut in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?". While the answer was actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actress recently reacted to her film and name being featured on KBC.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana expressed her feelings on being mentioned in KBC. She wrote, "My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati."

She added further, "The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn," the actress wrote as she shared a video of the KBC clip.

Isn't Sanjana Sanghi's excitement simply cute. While KBC has been running successfully since its release on 28 September, Dil Bechara too was a massive hit on the OTT platform. It became one of the most watched film as Sushant's fans made sure not to miss it.

Sanjana had shared a heartbreaking and emotional post on the film's release. "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds," Sanjana had penned down on the day Dil Bechara released.

