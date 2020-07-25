Sanjana Sanghi REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s claims of replying late to MeToo charge against Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020

During the Me Too wave that had hit Bollywood, Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput names, too had cropped up as reports suggested that Sushant, allegedly misbehaved with Sanjana in an inappropriate manner on the sets of their film Dil Bechara. Back in 2018, Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media channel to dismiss all such reports and clarified that no such incident took place as she clarified in a tweet that read, “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Now since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, has been supporting Sushant and calling out names for sabotaging his career and in the latest, Kangana’s Twitter handle has questioned Sanjana’s delayed response to rumours of harassment that had surfaced against Sushant Singh Rajput as her tweet read, “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate.” Reacting to Kangana’s claims, Sanjana Sanghi talked about the Me Too allegations as she said that ‘nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not. In an interview, Sanjana had said that she has said more than enough and after Sushant was allegedly accused of Me Too, Sanjana said that she had given a clarification which should have been enough. Also, talking about Kangana’s claims of giving a delayed response, Sanjana said that it is nobody’s authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. “You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” she said.

Also, Sanjana said that since both, she and Sushant had dismissed the Me Too allegations, in the first place, it isn’t correct to address the episode as a Me Too case and also, this Dil Bechara’s Kizzie said that she has been a student of journalism and that’s not the journalism she was taught. “So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” shared Sanjana. For all those who don’t know, in 2018, when Sushant was accused to Me Too, the late actor had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of Dil Bechara.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

Credits :Zoom

Share your comment ×