  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s claims of replying late to MeToo charge against Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: July 25, 2020 11:03 am
Sanjana Sanghi REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s claims of replying late to MeToo charge against Sushant Singh RajputSanjana Sanghi REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s claims of replying late to MeToo charge against Sushant Singh Rajput
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During the Me Too wave that had hit Bollywood, Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput names, too had cropped up as reports suggested that Sushant, allegedly misbehaved with Sanjana in an inappropriate manner on the sets of their film Dil Bechara. Back in 2018, Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media channel to dismiss all such reports and clarified that no such incident took place as she clarified in a tweet that read, “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Now since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut has been supporting Sushant and calling out names for sabotaging his career and in the latest, Kangana’s Twitter handle has questioned Sanjana’s delayed response to rumours of harassment that had surfaced against Sushant Singh Rajput as her tweet read, “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate.” Reacting to Kangana’s claims, Sanjana Sanghi talked about the Me Too allegations as she said that ‘nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not. In an interview, Sanjana had said that she has said more than enough and after Sushant was allegedly accused of Me Too, Sanjana said that she had given a clarification which should have been enough. Also, talking about Kangana’s claims of giving a delayed response, Sanjana said that it is nobody’s authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. “You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” she said.

Also, Sanjana said that since both, she and Sushant had dismissed the Me Too allegations, in the first place, it isn’t correct to address the episode as a Me Too case and also, this Dil Bechara’s Kizzie said that she has been a student of journalism and that’s not the journalism she was taught. “So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” shared Sanjana. For all those who don’t know, in 2018, when Sushant was accused to Me Too, the late actor had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of Dil Bechara.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

Credits :Zoom

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Shut up Kangana you idiot!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement