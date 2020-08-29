Sanjana Sanghi REACTS to Rhea's remark on her late clarification of Sushant Singh Rajput’s MeToo allegations

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty spoke up about the time when Sushant Singh Rajput was affected badly by the MeToo allegations against him and called out Sanjana Sanghi for late clarification. Now, Sanjana spoke about it in her recent interview and reacted to Rhea’s claims.

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, several new developments have come to light over the past few days after Rhea Chakraborty spoke up in an interview. In her interview, Rhea expressed that Sushant was badly affected by the false MeToo allegations against him and even raised questions on Sanjana Sanghi’s late clarification on the blames. Now, Sanjana has spoken up in an interview on Rhea’s questions over her late clarification of Sushant’s Me To allegations. Sanjana, who worked with Sushant in Dil Bechara, cleared her stance on it and refused to comment.

In an interview with India Today, Sanjana was asked if she would like to comment on Rhea’a questions over her late clarifications in Sushant’s case and that there was a possibility of a nexus backing her. To this, Sanjana said that she has nothing more to say as she has clarified everything in previous interviews. She remembered Sushant and her fun time on sets in the interview and said that she has nothing more to say over Rhea’s remarks in her recent interview.

On Rhea’s remarks, Sanjana said, "To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything. I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.” Further, she went onto recall memories with Sushant in her interview and how they had fun while filming Dil Bechara. Rhea had claimed in an interview with India Today that Sushant felt that there was a bigger nexus behind the Me too allegations and those claims had affected him alot. She even raised questions over Sanjana’s late clarifications. To note back in 2018, Sushant was accused of MeToo and later he went onto share chats between him and Sanjana as a clarification of those charges.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana had recalled the entire ordeal of the time when Sushant spoke to her about the Metoo allegations and they decided to put out their chats on social media. She had said, “He (Sushant) asked me, 'Should I put out these chats?' I was like, 'Go for it, maybe that would help.' He then put it out but people still refused to believe us. Then, I came out and spoke about it. The girl who has supposedly accused the boy is giving clarification and even that doesn't work. That makes sit up and think, 'What kind of a society are we living in?Are we just willing to believe a certain reality? Why can't people accept that we really like each other and are working together to make a beautiful film.'. I was too young and inexperienced to cope with it.”

Credits :India Today

