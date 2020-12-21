  1. Home
Sanjana Sanghi recalls early acting days with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar: Was shooting just before 9th final exams

With Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Sanjana Sanghi was all of 14 when she signed the film and in a recent interview she opened up about juggling school and acting.
Sanjana Sanghi made her debut with Dil Bechara this year opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film broke records on the OTT platform and Sanjana was recently announced as IMDb's breakout star of the year. But before Sanjana could come under the spotlight, she began her acting journey as a teenager. With Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Sanjana was all of 14 when she signed the film and in a recent interview she opened up about juggling school and acting. 

Sanjana, who never sidelined her studies, said that it was difficult but she managed it. "I have had to do all sorts of things like have my practice papers couriered to me while I was shooting in Kashmir, completed them, and couriered them back to my teachers because I was shooting for Rockstar just before my ninth grade final exams," Sanjana said reported Hindustan Times. 

The actress also admitted that it did affect her in the beginning but she eventually 'made peace' with it. "I would work part-time at different organisations every summer and winter break through college, miss most college fests because I would be shooting, not be able to make it to important friends’ and family’s celebrations. It would irk me initially, but then I learned to make my peace with it,” she said.

After Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur for Om: The Battle Within. Shooting for the same is already underway in Mumbai. 

