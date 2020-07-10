  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi recalls her experience of being a part of Rockstar

"Dil Bechara" actress Sanjana Sanghi has recalled her experience of being spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra only at the age of 13. The actress also opened up on acting in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2011 film "Rockstar".
1520 reads Mumbai
Sanjana Sanghi recalls her experience of being a part of RockstarSanjana Sanghi recalls her experience of being a part of Rockstar
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sanjana took to Instagram on Friday to talk about the same. She also called A.R. Rahman's music magical. Rahman had composed the music of "Rockstar". The noted composer has also created music for Sanjana's forthcoming film "Dil Bechara" which marks her debut as a lead actress in Bollywood.

"At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then and there itself, and went on to cast me as 'Mandy' in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman Sir's music."

"If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, would be based on my favourite novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' - with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream."

"Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in," Sanjana shared on Instagram.

On Thursday, Sanjana had shared a post recalling how the shoot for "Dil Bechara" had begun on July 9 in Jamshedpur.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film will be remembered as the last one of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away just a month before its release.

The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement