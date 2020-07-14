Sanjana Sanghi remembers co star Sushant Singh Rajput: Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who has been sharing fond memories of them on Instagram, shared a note as she marked one month since his passing.

Today marks one month since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June, 2020, and since then Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other in recent times. From the debate surrounding nepotism to fans rallying up for a through inquiry by the CBI, Sushant's passing away has definitely made the film industry to step back and reflect on the way it functions. Amidst all of this, the trailer of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara dropped and the film will be releasing later this month.

The late actor's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who has been sharing fond memories of Sushant on Instagram, shared a note as she marked one month since he passed away. Sanjana wrote about how even though it has been a month, the wounds are still fresh and time does not seem to be the best healer. She wrote Sushant's dreams for children and vowed to fulfill them. She started her note by saying, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying."

Since the release of Dil Bechara trailer, Sanjana also has been sharing some behind the scenes moments and penning down heartfelt notes in memory of the actor. The film's trailer, title track and the music album have been well received. The film is slated to release on 24 July on Disney Plus Hotstar and will be available to all.

