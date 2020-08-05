Sanjana Sanghi revisits last day of Dil Bechara sets in Jamshedpur as students bid goodbye to her; Watch

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sanjana Sanghi witnessed a digital release on July 24, 2020

Sanjana Sanghi was seen romancing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, and now that the film has released, today, the actress posted a video on social media as she reminisced shooting for the film. Sanjana revisited an emotional moment from two years ago while shooting in Jamshedpur, and in the video, this 23-year-old actress can be seen bidding goodbye to the students of Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur. In the said video, we can see Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed to see the response of the students who are chanting her name while she bids a final goodbye to them, and alongside the video, she wrote, “Kuch Lamhe, #DilBechara Ke 2 years ago, the girls of Sacred Heart Convent, Jamshedpur brought joyous tears to my eyes. In tough times like today, revisiting this moment balms my heart.”

Also, in the caption, Sanjana wrote that while shooting for the film, she had grown closer to the students of Sacred Heart Convent School and on her last say, when the students got to know that she was about to leave the city, they requested the school principal to cancel a period so that they could all gather in the school corridors and balconies for a proper send-off. Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote: "Let me just tell you what this moment is. August 2018: This was my last evening in Jamshedpur, after two months of filming in this city. We shot outside Sacred Heart a lot, and the students would spend time with us when school ended, while we were shooting on the streets outside, or they'd wave out to us and wish us luck for the day while going into school. We'd chat with them about many things under the sun. When they heard the Dil Bechara crew is leaving, they told their principal 'We want to tell Kizie something'."

Also, a few days back, shared a still from Dil Bechara and alongside the pictures she thanked Mukesh for doing full justice to Sushant’s last film as she wrote, “Saw #Dilbechara again Thank you @CastingChhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU."

Kuch Lamhe, #DilBechara Ke | 2 years ago, the girls of Sacred Heart Convent, Jamshedpur brought joyous tears to my eyes. In tough times like today, revisiting this moment balms my heart. Watch here. https://t.co/WvCaM9Xk5W pic.twitter.com/o7s5Q68uiH — Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) August 3, 2020

