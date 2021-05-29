Sanjana Sanghi says she is prioritising her Covid Relief Programmes over her work

Actress Sanjana Sanghi says trying to concentrate on work has been challenging at a time when the country battles the second wave of Covid-19. Work, she adds, is not top priority in her mind and focusing has been a challenge.

"Creatively, to zone in has been a challenge. Reading a script while I am pivoting programmes and trying to get oxygen concentrators to a tribal area has been a challenge that I haven't experienced before. So, the focus has been shifty for sure," she told IANS.

She adds: "Luckily, somehow the last lockdown taught us a lot, that was the first time that we from our relentless hectic schedule from being in different cities and being on set all the time, we experienced what it's like to be how to be locked in at home. That was tougher. The second wave came out of the blue to a degree that somehow the work aspect of it has not been the predominant thought. All my actor friends are focusing on making sure that family is safe, they are safe and it's one of those times when you know you will get back up when time is right. Taking on anxiety on that is no benefit because it's our responsibility to get back to work only when it's absolutely safe."

To help people deal with the pandemic, Sanjana started a mental health campaign titled Here To Hear. She has teamed up with Save The Children offer support in remote parts of India with the mission "Protect A Million".

"When the second wave hit, it felt completely natural to pivot into figuring out how to extend and contribute. I saw that everyone was coming together and doing incredible work. Hear To Hear was to fill this gap. I felt that amidst all this, we were being able to help with supplies, but the emotional aspect will be devasting in the long term. With this programme, we have been able to achieve that," says Sanjana, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the actor's last film "Dil Bechara" last year.

She adds: "There are stigmas associated with psychological help or even anxiety. The response to the programme was overwhelming. Within three to four hours, the slots filled up and we had to double up on manpower. It hit where it was intended to. With Save The Children, it's a grander mission, over a period of time. We are focussing on cities and there is chaos in the interiors of India. We don't know the extent of their misery. These are communities where basic food, shelter is tough in normal times. So, with the virus has made it worse."

