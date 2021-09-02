Sanjana Sanghi on spending her birthday in Maldives: Want to zoom out a bit and take notice of where life is

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi is on cloud nine, and why not? It’s her birthday today. The actress, who turned 25 today, is celebrating her birthday in the Maldives with her close friends. Speaking about her birthday plans, the actress told a leading daily that she wants to zoom out a bit and take notice of where’s one at and where life is.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said she takes her birthdays very seriously, and expects people near and dear to her to also do that. Sanjana said, “It has always been a grand celebration. I remember in school, it always used to be right in the middle of our half yearly exams, but we would still throw birthday parties. My friends would take permission. I love getting everyone in my life together. It was the first time last year when I couldn’t do that, but my closest friends came outside my gate and sang happy birthday.”

The actress spoke to the daily before jetting off to the Maldives and said, “Till the time we reach there, I think we should keep our fingers crossed, anything could go wrong. It’s the big 25th, I just wanted to zoom out a bit and take notice of where’s one at and where life is. A little bit of the ocean and nice sunsets could do that.”

Now, a few hours ago Sanjana Sanghi took to her official Instagram handle and shared some mesmerizing pictures from the Islands.

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will next be seen in OM The Battle Within alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She recently shot for some action scenes abroad in Russia.