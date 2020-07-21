From Sanjana Sanghi to Tanya Maniktala, newcomers in the last one month that have impressed audiences

Amidst netizens calling for a ban on star kids, the gaze has subtly but surely turned on actors who are from outside the industry, with fans and netizens applauding them for their work.

The tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms on the functioning of Bollywood and the film industry. With fans accusing industry bigwigs of not letting the right talent come up, many others have gone on to unfollow star kids and even start social media campaigns against them. One look at comments on or 's Instagram's post can give you an idea of how a certain section is hell bent on 'banning' them.

Amidst all of this, the gaze has subtly but surely turned on actors who are from outside the industry, with fans and netizens applauding them for their work. These stars have also been lauded for bagging big banner projects solely based on their acting talents and merit. Today, we decided to take a look at actors who are making their debut or have made their debut in the last one month and what has the reaction been like.

Sanjana Sanghi from Dil Bechara

Starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film ever is Sanjana Sanghi. The actress has starred in films like Hindi Medium and Rickstar, but Dil Bechara will be her first feature film in a leading role. While the trailer of Dil Bechara has broken records for being the most watched and raking in likes, Sanjana has also received much praise for her performance as Kizie Basu who is suffering from a terminal illness. Sushant and Sanjana's chemistry is also widely spoken about.

Tanya Manitkala from A Suitable Boy

The trailer of Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel A Suitable Boy dropped on 11 July, and since then , Ishaan Khatter and Tany Manitkala starrer has garnered attention from all quarters. While Tabu and Ishaan's chemistry was talk of the town, Tanya's radiant face and beady eyes in her debut film seems to have caught the attention of many. Fans swiftly remembered her as the girl from web series Flames and couldn't help but be amazed at how far she's come. In fact, the most liked comment on A Suitable Boy's trailer on YouTube reads, "That's the girl in Flames! Any Timeliners/ TVF fan here."

Ragini Chandran from Law

Kannada actress Ragini Chandran made her debut with Law which released on Amazon Prime on 17 July. In her debut role, the actress plays the role of a young woman fighting the system for justice. While the film has not opened to stellar reviews, Ragini's work has been deemed noteworthy by critics and netizens alike. A fan on Twitter wrote, "Watched the movie, apart from story And actors, nothing looked better, thumbs up to ragini for good performance." Looks like Ragini is on the right path and will climb greater heights in the future.

Bandish Bandits Trailer

Amazon Prime Video's new show Bandish Bandits' trailer dropped on 20 July. While the supporting cast of this show is packed with talented actors, lead actors Shreya Chaudhary and Ritwik Bhowmik will be making their debut in lead roles. While Shreya was seen in 2017 film Dear Maya and Ritwik in 2019's Dhussar, this is the first time they will be headlining an Amazon Prime series. The Bandish Bandits trailer has already been a buzz among netizens with over 45 lakh views in just a day. The drama revolves around music, love and legacy while being a mix of pop and Indian music. The series' previous looks too have been loved on social media.

So, what is your take on these actors, trailers and their new shows/films? Let us know in the comments below.

