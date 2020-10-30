Sanjana Sanghi is thankful as author John Green lauds Sushant Singh Rajput co starrer Dil Bechara; See Post

Looks like the Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has found a new fan in The Fault in Our Stars' author John Green. The novelist and author was all praises for the actress. Sanjana, who started her career in Bollywood with Rockstar, has received a message of appreciation from John Green for her outstanding performance in Dil Bechara. And an elated Sanjana just could not resist herself from sharing the message with her fans. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of the message. She also revealed that she had missed the message for over three months. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months.”

Her caption further read, “Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me."

Check Out Sanjana Sanghi Instagram Post:

In the message, the author lauded the actress' performance and thanked her for giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. He also talked about the tragic loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster.”The note further read as, “I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future."

On a related note, Sanjana's first major role was opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial Dil Bechara, which was a remake of the 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

